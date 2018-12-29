LAKE STATION — The city has completed some small-scale flushing to address ongoing issues with brown water as it awaits repairs to a backup water supply line.
“We have been trying to do little neighborhoods,” said Adrian Vera, Lake Station's superintendent of public works.
Vera said residents in areas in which the activity has occurred have indicated their water supply has improved in appearance after the flushing has taken place.
That small-scale line flushing work hit a snag on Thursday after a driver ran into a utility pole on Ind. 51, shutting off power to some city water pumps and other areas, Vera said.
Those efforts resumed after the power was restored, he said.
Lines will be flushed on a small scale until an interconnected pipe under the bridge at Ind. 51 is repaired to Lake Station's backup water supply.
Vera said the connection to the backup supply is necessary because of the significant amount of water that's needed to flush lines in the entire city.
A part needed for the repair work has been delivered, and H&G Underground Utilities, which received a $158,510 contract for the project, is expected to have the interconnected line operational in about a week, Vera said.
In addition to the repairs, Lake Station will need multiple days of mild temperatures to complete the comprehensive flush of the whole system.
The goal of the flushing is to clear minerals that have built up in water lines, officials said.
Those minerals get stirred up in situations, such as water main breaks and the use of fire hydrants, creating the brown and discolored water.
“It's nothing we want,” Vera said of the situation. “It's nothing we like seeing.”
Vera said Lake Station is frequently testing its water. No bacteria has been found and the water remains safe for consumption, he said.
City Attorney Michael Deppe apologized for the ongoing water problems and asked for residents' patience as Lake Station works to address the issue.
Several residents remain frustrated over the discolored water, and some believe the issues have become worse with time.
Some don't think it's fair they have to pay for the discolored water and questioned why regular flushing hasn't occurred earlier.
City officials agree flushing should have taken place routinely to keep water clear, but they are uncertain why it didn't happen more often.
Some residents also have indicated they hope the proposed sale of Lake Station's water utility to Indiana American Water advances because they believe the company will bring improved water quality to the city.
The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission in a split decision in August authorized Indiana American's proposal to buy the utility for more than $20 million. The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor later filed an appeal in the acquisition case. It isn't known when a decision will be made with the appeal.