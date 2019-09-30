LAKE STATION — The city hopes to close on the sale of the water utility by the end of next month.
Mayor Christopher Anderson said the municipality is planning to finalize the purchase on Oct. 22.
Lake Station has long been pursuing the $20 million sale to Indiana American Water.
The Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission authorized the acquisition in August last year with a 3-2 vote.
The Office of Utility Consumer Counselor later filed an appeal. Following its examination, the Indiana Court of Appeals in June upheld the IURC’s decision.
It hasn’t been determined how all of the sale proceeds would be used, but paying off debt associated with the water treatment plant appears to be a strong possibility.
There also have been discussions of money from the acquisition helping stabilize the general fund.
City officials have said Lake Station could lose about $400,000 in revenue in the general fund when property tax caps are fully implemented next year.
The 2020 budget proposal includes a general fund of close to $4.2 million.
The City Council voted 4-2 recently to approve the first reading of next year’s spending plan. Councilwoman Esther Rocha-Baldazo and Councilman Carlos Luna cast the dissenting votes.
You have free articles remaining.
Both have indicated more discussions are needed about the spending plan.
Water sale funding and the city’s salary ordinance are among the areas Rocha-Baldazo wants to review.
“I just have some concerns about the budget,” she said.
Rocha-Baldazo wants to ensure water sale proceeds are used properly and the city will be financially stable for many years.
“Just because we have money, it doesn’t mean we need to spend it,” she said.
Anderson said Lake Station’s salary ordinance currently includes no raises for city employees. He said police officers have requested a 5% raise and civilian employees also have asked for their wages to increase.
The current plan also calls for no raises for elected officials.
A budget meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. Thursday to continue reviewing the 2020 budget. Anderson said adjustments could be made to the spending plan before the council considers adopting it on second reading.
The council could vote on the budget adoption during its Oct. 10 session.
Anderson said the spending plan will be reviewed by the Indiana Department of Local Government Finance, which also could require adjustments.