Lake Station parish celebrates feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe

LAKE STATION — The appearance of a beautiful woman to a native Mexican in the 1500s is being relived at Catholic churches in Northwest Indiana.
The feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe was celebrated over the weekend at St. Francis Xavier Parish with Masses of the Roses, mañanitas, or morning songs, folkloric dancers and reenactments of that encounter between a woman and Juan Diego.
Maria Ramirez came to this country when she was 3, “but for as long as I can remember, Our Lady of Guadalupe has been a part of my life. Growing up, this has been part of my Mexican culture. It gives us comfort and joy.”
In the Catholic calendar, the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe is Dec. 12, but some churches precede the Mass of the Roses that day with a novena, or nine days of prayer.
“I go every year to the novenas,” Ramirez said. “Everything I ask for has been granted.”
Maria Gonzalez called Guadalupe “the mother of Mexico.”
Macario Fuentes added, “We call her the reina, queen, of Mexico. We give thanks for all she has done for us.”
On the morning of Dec. 9, 1531, according to Catholic Online, Juan Diego, a 57-year-old native peasant farmer born under Aztec rule but converted to Catholicism, was walking to Mass when he heard something that sounded like birds. Approaching Tepeyac Hill, the site of an Aztec temple, he had an apparition of the Virgin Mary, appearing as a native princess.
The lady insisted that Juan Diego see his bishop about building a church on the site of the apparition. Twice he approached the bishop, who was skeptical about the request. The bishop finally asked for a sign, upon which the lady told Juan Diego to go to the top of Tepeyac Hill to find fresh flowers, an unusual request for December.
Juan Diego obeyed and gathered roses in his tilma, or cloak. Upon returning to the bishop, Juan Diego opened the tilma, only to find no roses but an image of the lady.
The image on the cloak shows a pregnant, brown-skinned woman, her head bowed and her hands in prayer. She is standing on a crescent moon, an Aztec symbol, and on her blue cloak are stars arranged as they were the morning of that first apparition.
A church was built on Tepeyac Hill, today a suburb of Mexico City. The tilma, made from cactus fiber. remains preserved.
Early Sunday morning, up to 300 persons came for the final mañanitas at St. Francis Xavier. They came in the dark dressed in shirts, dresses, serapes and even COVID masks bearing the Guadalupe image.
Mariachi Tradicional Juventil from Chicago’s Little Village provided morning music, focusing on the mother.
Ramirez explained that the mañanitas are a Mexican birthday tradition. A person wakes up to outside music from friends. “It’s a joyful awakening,” Ramirez said.
Pope Pius decreed on Oct. 12, 1945, that Our Lady of Guadalupe is patroness of all the Americas. On July 31, 2002, from Mexico City, Pope John Paul II canonized Juan Diego as the first Catholic saint indigenous to the Americas.
“She’s like the patron saint of Latin America,” said Xochiltli Villa. “This is someone we look up to. She’s blessed my family so many times.”
In his homily, the Rev. Jaime Perea, a native Mexican, recalled a miracle he attributed to Guadalupe. Facing deportation from this country in 2019, Perea was sent to Canada, from which he traveled to Rome. While celebrating Mass there on the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe, the priest asked for the lady’s intercession.
Upon his return to Canada, Perea was greeted with an email stating that his immigration papers were in order and he could return to the U.S.
“We are under the protection of Mary,” the priest said. “We have a loving mother, one who protects us.”
Whatever the worries or problems, Perea said, people should seek the lady’s intercession.
Also speaking on the Third Sunday of Advent, Perea encouraged the congregation to seek joy this season by doing good, not hurting others, and being satisfied with what they have.
Social gatherings followed both the mañanitas and Mass of the Roses. Treats included pan dulce, or sweet bread, and hot chocolate.
Guadalupe Villa said Our Lady of Guadalupe is responsible for “a lot of miracles.” Villa said she prays the Rosary and to Our Lady daily. Among her intentions are the sick.
“My parents taught me when I was little that she was patron of Mexico,” said Yolanda Josleyn. “She always seems to listen and answer our prayers.”
“She’s done a lot for me, and I’m very grateful,” Graciela Cardenas added.
Esther Mejia-Garza called Our Lady of Guadalupe “the queen of Mexico, its patron saint, and that’s important to all Mexicans.’
Mejia-Garza said she prays often to the lady, especially to watch over her children. “She’s a mother, so she protects,” she said.
Yolanda Yanez called Our Lady of Guadalupe “a tradition over all of Mexico, ... an inheritance from our ancestors.”
Gricelle Cardona said Our Lady of Guadalupe is “a sign that things are going to get better. She’s the mother of Jesus, and that gives us hope. I get chills just thinking of that.”
Cardona added, “We don’t worship her, but we revere her for being the mother of Christ. She’s a marvelous extension of Our Lord.”