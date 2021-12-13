Lake Station parish celebrates feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe

LAKE STATION — The appearance of a beautiful woman to a native Mexican in the 1500s is being relived at Catholic churches in Northwest Indiana.

The feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe was celebrated over the weekend at St. Francis Xavier Parish with Masses of the Roses, mañanitas, or morning songs, folkloric dancers and reenactments of that encounter between a woman and Juan Diego.

Maria Ramirez came to this country when she was 3, “but for as long as I can remember, Our Lady of Guadalupe has been a part of my life. Growing up, this has been part of my Mexican culture. It gives us comfort and joy.”

In the Catholic calendar, the feast of Our Lady of Guadalupe is Dec. 12, but some churches precede the Mass of the Roses that day with a novena, or nine days of prayer.

“I go every year to the novenas,” Ramirez said. “Everything I ask for has been granted.”

Maria Gonzalez called Guadalupe “the mother of Mexico.”

Macario Fuentes added, “We call her the reina, queen, of Mexico. We give thanks for all she has done for us.”