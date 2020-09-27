Lake Station tackles sanitary sewer project

During immense flooding in 2008, the lift station was submerged in water for three weeks.

Besides being replaced, the station will be moved to a different nearby location.

“Replacing this station will allow it to be uphill and out of the floodway and further be removed from the IDEM (sanitary sewer overflow) list,” Vera said.

While replacing the Fayette station, the city also will line a gravity sewer that runs to it.

The cracks in that line have allowed stormwater infiltration into the sanitary system, which has increased flow during heavy rain events and could have contributed to sewage backups in basements.

The project will help alleviate those issues, Vera said.

He estimated all of the work will cost $1.2 million. The City Council authorized an interfund loan of $600,000 from the general fund to help pay for the work. Funding from the Sanitary Sewer District also will be used to cover the costs of the project. An ordinance associated with the temporary loan calls for it to be repaid by June.

A construction schedule hasn't been released, but city officials expect the work will get underway as soon as possible.