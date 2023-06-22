LAKE STATION — There’ll be plenty to see and do this weekend over two days this weekend, but the focus will be on Hoosier veterans.

The initial Hoosier Vet Fest is coming Friday and Saturday to Riverview Park on Ind. 51 (Ripley Street). Hours are 4-10 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday.

Festivities are geared toward the whole family, with an emphasis on military personnel, said Lorraine Guillen-Wentz, who is coordinating the festival with her employer, Latin Media, a management media firm based in Hobart, the event organizer.

“This is our first one, and we hope to make it annual,” Guillen-Wentz said. “We wanted to do something to bring the community together. The city has never had an event like this to honor veterans, and we wanted to bring awareness to veterans’ needs.”

Vendors will feature crafts and food, Guilen-Wentz said, but they will also feature resource materials related to veterans. These include housing and other assistance.

According to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, as of 2017 Indiana is home to 409,836 veterans, or 8.5% of the state’s population.

Indiana NextLevel Veterans further reports of the more than 200,000 service men and women who annually leave the military, about half of them face a period of unemployment. The state agency also reports 85,000 unfilled jobs in Indiana.

Guillen-Wentz said Vet Fest has 15 committees, some specifically focusing on providing resources to veterans.

Another committee is responsible for Saturday’s motorcycle ride. Signups begin at the park around 8 a.m., with the ride through Lake Station, Hobart, and New Chicago beginning at 10 a.m.

Guillen-Wentz said the ride is open to all, with an estimated 200-250 bikers “coming from all over the place. Anyone can come and participate.”

Upon their return, bikers will be treated to a barbecue.

Also on Saturday, a special program for veterans will take place at the park at 3 p.m. Dennis Wimer, Indiana director of Veterans Affairs, is guest speaker.

During the day, the Patriot Guard will display hundreds of photos of veterans killed in action.

The festival will feature 10 food trucks and a beer garden.

Friday’s live entertainment includes Steel Country, Small Town Band, and Rusted Strings Band. Joe Humphrey Band and Together perform Saturday.

Guillen-Wentz encouragers music patrons to “bring a comfortable chair.”

Children’s entertainment includes bounce houses, escape room, face painting, and balloon art. On Friday night, Little Miss Make Believe will entertain children with special activities. On Saturday, Storybook Company will bring characters for photographs.

Admission to the fest is free, but there is a $5 parking fee. A shuttle service will transport patrons from nearby parking lots.

Presenting sponsors of Hoosier Vet Fest include South Shore Friends of Veterans and Family Express.

For more festival information, visit the Official Hoosier Vet Fest page on Facebook.