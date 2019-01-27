LAKE STATION— The city continues operating with a deficit in its general fund, but efforts have been made to reduce the amount.
An Indiana State Board of Accounts report filed last week indicates Lake Station's general fund has long been overdrawn.
It shows it had a negative cash balance of $548,698 in 2007. The deficit increased to just above $2 million by 2013. When Mayor Christopher Anderson took office in 2016, the general fund was overdrawn by $1.9 million, according to the report.
Anderson said Lake Station has taken action to operate more efficiently and cut costs. When possible, the city also has used money available in funding sources outside of the general fund to pay expenses, he said.
Those efforts have helped to reduce the deficit in the general fund to just below $1.7 million in 2017.
“We've made some progress,” Anderson said.
The city continues analyzing financial information from 2018, and it's possible the deficit could be lower at this time, he said.
Past accounting errors had made it difficult to track Lake Station's finances.
Prior to Clerk-Treasurer Brenda Samuels returning to the office in June last year, there had been several recording keeping errors, including checkbooks that weren't balanced correctly.
Anderson said Samuels has either addressed the issues or is in the process of correcting them.
“I'm cleaning it up,” Samuels said.
Although the deficit remains, Anderson considers it an accomplishment the city has been able to reduce it.
“It absolutely hasn't gotten worse, it's gotten better,” Anderson said of Lake Station's financial situation.
It will be years before the city reaches a positive balance in its general fund by using the plan of operating within its means and paying expenses when it can from other funding sources outside of the general fund.
Anderson said it will become more difficult to reduce spending in 2020 because of the impact of the circuit tax breakers.
Lake Station could stabilize the general fund much faster if the proposed sale of Lake Station's water system to Indiana American Water is permitted to advance.
The Indiana Office of Utility Consumer Counselor filed an appeal after the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission in a split decision in August authorized Indiana American's proposal to purchase the utility for more than $20 million.
Anderson said it's still uncertain when a ruling will be made with the appeal.
As Lake Station continues to work toward addressing the general fund deficit, officials understand what has caused the negative cash balance.
That includes Lake Station “historically spending in excess of approved budgets, and an average property tax collection rate of 68 percent,” according to the State Board of Accounts report.
Anderson believes the city would be in a better situation at this time had different financial decisions been made by past administrations.
He pointed to the construction of Lake Station's municipal complex as an example.
That project was completed in 2011 and had a price of more than $11 million. He thinks the city's current financial issues could have been less severe if less was spent on the facility and other projects.
“You can't go back and change it now,” Anderson said.