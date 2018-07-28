LAKE STATION — A mineral buildup in water lines could be the cause of brown water flowing through Lake Station faucets.
Mayor Christopher Anderson said the municipality began receiving calls last week about water discoloration.
Anderson said the city has tested its water supply, and there are no health concerns at this time. He said testing will continue. If a boil advisory is needed or the city discovers a safety issue, Lake Station will notify residents.
Those experiencing water discoloration are advised to run cold water until the water runs clear.
Anderson said Lake Station will adjust water bills if residents experience increased charges because of the problem.
He said Indiana American Water has been notified of the issue, because the company is working to purchase Lake Station's water system for $20.68 million. The city has been trying to determine what created the brown water, and is collaborating with Indiana American on how to address it.
Anderson said it's believed a buildup of minerals in water lines has played a role in the matter.
“There will be further information to come on that issue,” he said.
A comprehensive flush of the water system is being planned, “which is much needed,” Anderson said.
Before that happens, officials are determining if that action would affect Lake Station's water supply wells.
Anderson said he believes the water discoloration situation is an example of why it would be beneficial to sell the municipality's water utility to Indiana American.
The company anticipates investing $2.8 million for capital improvements to the water system within the first five years of ownership and plans to switch the city's water supply to Lake Michigan instead of treated groundwater.
The proposed acquisition has gone before the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission. That panel has until the middle of August to decide if it will approve the sale, Anderson said. If it supports the acquisition, Lake Station and Indiana American could close on the sale within weeks of the decision, he said.