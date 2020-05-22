You are the owner of this article.
Lake Village gas station robbed
Lake Village gas station robbed

LAKE VILLAGE — A suspect fled north after a robbery Thursday afternoon at a Lake Village gas station, police said.

Newton County sheriff's police were dispatched about noon to the Amstar gas station on County Road 300 West in Lake Village, Capt. Shannon Cothran said.

Sheriff's police arrived in the area within minutes, and police don't think there is any ongoing public safety threat, he said.

The investigation is ongoing, he said.

Related to this story

