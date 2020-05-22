Lake Village gas station robbed

LAKE VILLAGE — A suspect fled north after a robbery Thursday afternoon at a Lake Village gas station, police said.
Newton County sheriff's police were dispatched about noon to the Amstar gas station on County Road 300 West in Lake Village, Capt. Shannon Cothran said.
Sheriff's police arrived in the area within minutes, and police don't think there is any ongoing public safety threat, he said.
The investigation is ongoing, he said.
Benjamin M. Agosto
Danielle Janee Thomas
Deante Antonio Hunter
Derry V. Robinson Jr.
Eric Nolan Duncan Jr.
Eric Ray Hunter.jpg
Evangelina Estrada
James Michael Hobbs Jr.
John Christopher Wielogourski
Keshaun Deandre Love Brownlee
Ramon Perez
Sheronda Patrice Bray
Christopher Thomas Fuller
Christopher Allen Warrens
Cory Scott Wielgos
Doaa Talep Mukho
Karl Earl Frazier
Adam Jerry King
Laketa Marie Fentress
Matthew Thomas Creekbaum
Nancy Ellen Deltoro
Steven Augusta Green
Theotis Ramon Rogers
Venus Marie Chapo
Andre Maleke Jordan
Brian David Carney
Christine Ann Bruun
Dakeem Coffee
Gregory Scott Behrndt
Johnathan Anthony Castel
Kylnita Redmond
Nicholas Theodore Jankowski
Richard John Reed
Robert John Schueren
Stedmann Lewis Carter
Timothy John Stegler
Azim Malik El
Benjamin M. Agosto
Danielle Janee Thomas
Deante Hunter
Derry V. Robinson Jr.
Eric Nolan Duncan Jr.
Eric Ray Hunter
Evangelina A. Estrada
Ramon Perez
Sheronda Patrice Bray
Antione Emile King
Christopher Ryan Dawson
Danielle Thomas
Everardo Rosales-Urcino
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.