1 airlifted to Chicago hospital after ATV crash in Hobart

One person was airlifted to a Chicago trauma center early Sunday night after an ATV crash on the south side of Hobart, city fire officials confirmed.
Hobart Assistant Fire Chief John Reitz said fire officials responded Sunday night to the 6700 block of Grand Boulevard for a report of an adult male who fell off an ATV he was riding.
Reitz said the man suffered "serious lower body injuries" but the helmet he was wearing "undoubtedly saved his life."
Reitz urged the public to use extreme caution when operating a vehicle of any type.
This story is developing. Check back later for updates.
