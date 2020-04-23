1 in custody after man flips car, runs from police in Crown Point

CROWN POINT — Police took a man into custody Thursday after he ran from the scene of a one-car crash in the 1300 block of North Main Street, Assistant Police Chief Jim Janda said.
The man, who is in his 40s, hit a concrete pylon and flipped his car about 12:20 p.m. before fleeing on foot, police said.
Two police K-9s and the Lake County sheriff's helicopter assisted in the search, Janda said.
Check back at nwi.com for updates to this story.
