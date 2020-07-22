1-year-old boy, 17-year-old mother missing, police say

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

EAST CHICAGO — A statewide alert has been issued for a missing 1-year-old boy, his 17-year-old mother and another 17-year-old girl from East Chicago.

The alert was issued for Kannon Ellis, 1, his mother Caneesha Ellis, 17, and Jennifer Teniente, 17, who were reported as missing to local authorities.

On Wednesday afternoon, Indiana State Police broadcast the missing persons report, which was provided by the East Chicago Police Department.

Kannon Ellis was last seen at 12:15 p.m. Sunday wearing a red Champion hooded sweatshirt and jeans, police said. He is described as 2 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing about 18 pounds.

Kannon and Caneesha Ellis were previously reported missing from Crown Point in late January. When they initially went missing, police reported both the mother and son have medical conditions that need immediate attention.

Cannesha Ellis and her son were later declared safe after going to the Gary Police Department and the two were picked up by an Indiana Child Protective Services caseworker.