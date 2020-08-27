109th reopens ahead of schedule; more work slated for 2021

CROWN POINT — Drivers, ready your engines.
On Thursday evening, 109th Avenue from Broadway to Iowa Street reopened to eager motorists after closing earlier this year for improvements.
Now, drivers can enjoy a smooth ride along the improved east/west corridor, which now has concrete medians along Broadway; a roundabout at Mississippi Street; and new lighting and landscaping.
Originally, 109th was set to open on Labor Day, but officials began signaling in July the project could wrap early, given crews were moving ahead of schedule.
"We opened up this roadway 12 days earlier than promised and below budget engineered estimates — we appreciate the patience of everyone who had to take a detour during the first three phases of this major infrastructure improvement," Crown Point Mayor David Uran said in a Facebook post on Thursday.
During a Wednesday Board of Works meeting, Uran told board members and those tuning in via Zoom or Facebook Live the road could reopen as soon as Thursday or Friday.
Though the road has been reopened, more work is planned for the corridor in the coming year.
Uran said work is expected to begin again on 109th in 2021, when crews begin constructing a roundabout at 109th and Iowa.
So far, the city has secured $2 million in federal funding for the Iowa roundabout, which is an HSIP and Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission (NIRPC) project.
The funding isn't available until 2021, which is why the project is set to take place next year, Uran said.
"We, as a fiscal responsible city, keep the lowest tax rate that we currently have out there of any city in our three counties because we leverage our local money with federal dollars," Uran said during the meeting. "And we are taking advantage of that $2 million grant to fix that corridor at Iowa Street, which I think we all agree is the right approach."
The final phase of the 109th Avenue Transportation & Safety Improvement plan is a new interchange at I-65, which will be complete by the Indiana Department of Transportation. The work can take up to two years, according to previous Times reports.
