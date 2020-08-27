 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
109th reopens ahead of schedule; more work slated for 2021
alert top story urgent

109th reopens ahead of schedule; more work slated for 2021

{{featured_button_text}}
109th Avenue in Crown Point reopens to motorists

Motorists head east on 109th Avenue in Crown Point. 109th Avenue from Broadway to Iowa Street in Crown Point reopened on Thursday evening after closing earlier this year for improvements. 

 Mary Freda, The Times

CROWN POINT — Drivers, ready your engines. 

On Thursday evening, 109th Avenue from Broadway to Iowa Street reopened to eager motorists after closing earlier this year for improvements.

Now, drivers can enjoy a smooth ride along the improved east/west corridor, which now has concrete medians along Broadway; a roundabout at Mississippi Street; and new lighting and landscaping. 

Originally, 109th was set to open on Labor Day, but officials began signaling in July the project could wrap early, given crews were moving ahead of schedule. 

"We opened up this roadway 12 days earlier than promised and below budget engineered estimates — we appreciate the patience of everyone who had to take a detour during the first three phases of this major infrastructure improvement," Crown Point Mayor David Uran said in a Facebook post on Thursday. 

During a Wednesday Board of Works meeting, Uran told board members and those tuning in via Zoom or Facebook Live the road could reopen as soon as Thursday or Friday.

Though the road has been reopened, more work is planned for the corridor in the coming year. 

Uran said work is expected to begin again on 109th in 2021, when crews begin constructing a roundabout at 109th and Iowa. 

So far, the city has secured $2 million in federal funding for the Iowa roundabout, which is an HSIP and Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission (NIRPC) project. 

The funding isn't available until 2021, which is why the project is set to take place next year, Uran said. 

"We, as a fiscal responsible city, keep the lowest tax rate that we currently have out there of any city in our three counties because we leverage our local money with federal dollars," Uran said during the meeting. "And we are taking advantage of that $2 million grant to fix that corridor at Iowa Street, which I think we all agree is the right approach." 

The final phase of the 109th Avenue Transportation & Safety Improvement plan is a new interchange at I-65, which will be complete by the Indiana Department of Transportation. The work can take up to two years, according to previous Times reports

Gallery: How do NWI school reentry plans compare?

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

South Lake County Reporter

Mary Freda is the South Lake County reporter at The Times. She is a proud Ball State graduate, where she studied news journalism and Spanish. You can reach Mary at mary.freda@nwi.com or 219-853-2563.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops: On patrol with Griffith's Jason Corle

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts