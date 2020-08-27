109th reopens ahead of schedule; more work slated for 2021

Uran said work is expected to begin again on 109th in 2021, when crews begin constructing a roundabout at 109th and Iowa.

So far, the city has secured $2 million in federal funding for the Iowa roundabout, which is an HSIP and Northwestern Indiana Regional Planning Commission (NIRPC) project.

The funding isn't available until 2021, which is why the project is set to take place next year, Uran said.

"We, as a fiscal responsible city, keep the lowest tax rate that we currently have out there of any city in our three counties because we leverage our local money with federal dollars," Uran said during the meeting. "And we are taking advantage of that $2 million grant to fix that corridor at Iowa Street, which I think we all agree is the right approach."