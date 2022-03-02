17-year-old injured in accidental Cedar Lake shooting, police say

CEDAR LAKE — A 17-year-old was found suffering a gunshot wound in a Cedar Lake home Wednesday afternoon.

At 3:09 p.m. police responded to a report of someone who was accidentally shot with a handgun, said Cedar Lake Chief of Police Bill Fisher.

Fisher said once police arrived, a wounded 17-year-old girl was found lying on a bed in a residence in the 8500 block of 141st Lane.

The teen had a gunshot wound in her right lower abdomen and there was no exit wound.

After officers made sure the scene was secure, Cedar Lake Fire Department paramedics aided the victim and transported her to the ER at Franciscan Health Crown Point.

The teen's condition is unknown at this time. Police said the investigation is active and limited information was immediately releasable.

