$18 million laundry plant will hire 110 workers: 'Northwest Indiana is where the business is'

United Hospital Services also is aiming to grow its customer base as well as its production capacity.

"We also needed to find a vein of new business," he said. "We have 90% of the hospital business within 100 miles of us, so where do you go? We've got to go somewhere where the business is. So we need to come up to Northwest Indiana: that's where the business is."

The business chose Hammond because of available land so it could custom-build a laundry and its workforce.

"In the laundry business, you need the right demographic," he said. "You need a city setting because you need a lot of labor."