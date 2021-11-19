$18 million laundry plant will hire 110 workers: 'Northwest Indiana is where the business is'

HAMMOND — United Hospital Services, Indiana's largest health care laundry service provider, came to Northwest Indiana so it could continue to grow.
City and company officials celebrated a groundbreaking ceremony for a new $18 million hospital laundry facility at 1335 Huehn St. in Hammond that would create up to 110 new jobs on an "underutilized" seven-acre site.
"When I walked into City Hall, none of this stuff around was here," Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. said. "The trucking company and FedEx were here. But other than that, Munster Steel is new. Obviously this is new. This West Point development is really taking off. There's great access to the Indiana Toll Road, great access to the highway system."
The company plans to build a 55,585-square-foot facility to wash hospital linens.
"There were a lot of environmental challenges on this property to make it happen," McDermott said. "We at Hammond appreciate their commitment and them sticking with us. The greatest part for Hammond residents is there will be dozens of new jobs when they first open and 110 when they're built up."
Founded in 1964, United Hospital Services is a cooperative of hospital systems in Indiana that washes only health care linen.
"There were five hospitals that got together in Indianapolis and said, 'why are we competing on laundry services? That doesn't make any sense,'" United Hospital Services President and CEO Edward McCauley said. "'Why don't we take advantage of economies of scale and pool our resources and do a central laundry?'"
It initially cleaned seven million pounds of laundry a year in a building donated by Eli Lilly.
"They put this together on a shoestring budget," he said. "That worked for a long time. But by 1993, they were feeling the growing pains doing 20 million pounds for 12 hospitals. That little place in downtown Indianapolis was not enough so they set out and built a new facility on the far east side."
It was a state-of-the-art facility for its time.
"Fast forward to today," he said. "We're still over there but now doing 48 million pounds. We have 60 hospitals. We have 800 clinics. We have more than 300 employees."
It's now a big business that needs to grow, he said.
"If you want to stay in business, you have to expand," McCauley said. "I think it was Lou Holtz who said, 'if you're not growing, you're dying.' Of course he was referring to college football players but it holds true for what we do in business. In order to keep growing when you're at capacity you have to build a bigger facility or build another facility."
United Hospital Services also is aiming to grow its customer base as well as its production capacity.
"We also needed to find a vein of new business," he said. "We have 90% of the hospital business within 100 miles of us, so where do you go? We've got to go somewhere where the business is. So we need to come up to Northwest Indiana: that's where the business is."
The business chose Hammond because of available land so it could custom-build a laundry and its workforce.
"In the laundry business, you need the right demographic," he said. "You need a city setting because you need a lot of labor."
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Candy store, menswear store, Big Daddy's BBQ and Culver's opening; Benedict closes
Open
'A place for families and kids'
'Kid-approved'
Open
Closed
Reopen
Open
#Blessed
WATCH NOW: Riding Shotgun with NWI Cops — Patrolling Lowell with Cpl. Aaron Crawford
NWI Business Ins and Outs: Skechers, Taste of Jamaica, Dickey's Barbecue Pit and Code Ninja opening; Parcel Port under new ownership
Skechers, Taste of Jamaica, Dickey's Barbecue Pit and Code Ninja opening; Parcel Port under new ownership