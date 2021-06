2 adults, 1 child die after train strikes minivan, police say

EAST CHICAGO — Three occupants in a minivan were pronounced dead at the scene after a westbound train struck the vehicle in the 4600 block of Euclid Avenue early Saturday.

East Chicago Police responded at 12:51 a.m. and located the vehicle, a 2005 Honda minivan, with extensive damage about 200 yards west of the railroad crossing, police said in a news release.

Despite police rendering life-saving measures, the 36-year-old male driver, of East Chicago, a 38-year-old female, also of East Chicago, and a 10-year-old girl died at the scene. Three other passengers, all boys ranging from 7 to 10 years-old, were transported to area hospitals in critical condition, police said.

The official cause of the collision is under investigation. Surveillance video showed the minivan was northbound on Euclid Avenue when it disregarded activated crossing lights and gates and was struck by the train, police said.

An investigation is ongoing and identities of the deceased are being withheld pending notification of family.

