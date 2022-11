2 killed in fiery single-car crash on I-65 near Lowell

LOWELL — Two people and three dogs died in a crash early Sunday on northbound Interstate 65, near the Lowell exit, Indiana State Police said.

The release of the people's names was pending notification of family by the Lake County coroner's office, officials said.

Troopers from the Lowell post were dispatched about 7 a.m. after a blue 2013 Chevrolet Cruz ran off the road for unknown reasons, police said.

The car struck a large tree, causing it to stop and catch fire.

Good Samaritans were able to remove the driver from the car, but they could not get the passenger out before the car became engulfed, police said.

The driver and passenger were each pronounced dead at the scene of the crash.

Three dogs inside the car also died as a result of the crash, police said.