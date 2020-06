2 sent to hospital after truck hauling lawnmowers crashes into utility pole

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

GRIFFITH — Police are investigating after a red pickup truck hauling a trailer of lawnmowers reportedly crashed into a utility pole at about 11:35 a.m. Monday.

Griffith Detective Jim Sibley said a preliminary investigation has found a driver's medical condition was the cause behind the crash.

The driver was transported to Munster Community Hospital for treatment, and his passenger was also transported to an unknown hospital, Sibley said.

The crash occurred at Colfax and Elm streets. At least three ambulances were called out to the scene.

A section of Colfax Street remained shut down in both directions as Griffith police and fire officials remained on scene as of 12:45 p.m.

