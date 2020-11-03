 Skip to main content
$20,000 reward now offered in 8-year-old East Chicago girl's shooting death
A total of $20,000 is being offered to anyone who offers information leading to an arrest in the shooting death of 8-year-old Timiya Andrews, of East Chicago. Timiya died late October after being shot by a stray bullet that struck her house while she was doing homework.

 Provided

EAST CHICAGO — The reward for information leading to an arrest in the fatal shooting of 8-year-old Timiya Andrews has climbed to $20,000, police announced Tuesday.

The Federal Protection Agency, LLC — a security service based in South Holland — is now offering an additional $10,000 on top of the combined $10,000 reward offered by the the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms, and East Chicago Mayor Anthony Copeland, police said.

Timiya died late October, nearly a week after being shot in the head by a stray bullet Oct. 22, police said. She was doing homework in her living room at the time.

East Chicago police Deputy Chief Jose Rivera said police believe an unidentified person fired 16 shots from an automatic weapon outside the home, in the 4500 block of Magoun Avenue, when a stray bullet penetrated the building, striking Timiya in the head.

Investigators do not believe Timiya was the intended target in the shooting, Rivera said.

Timiya was taken to a Chicago hospital in critical condition and later died due to her injuries.

WATCH NOW: Family pleads for information after losing 8-year-old hit by stray bullet

On Saturday, Timiya's family spoke before a crowd of people who congregated to mourn the girl's untimely death. They pleaded for anyone with information to speak up.

Timiya's family has started a GoFundMe account to cover funeral arrangements and medical expenses. The fundraising page can be found at gofundme.com under the name Timiya Andrews.

Feds originally offered a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction of the individual(s) involved in the girl's death, but Copeland later said he would match the reward, at the time doubling the reward.

The U.S. Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives asked anyone with information to contact the agency at 888-283-8477 or email ATFTips@atf.gov. People also can submit anonymous tips through the Reportit App available on Google Play and the Apple App Store.

Tipsters should be as detailed as possible and provide contact information for an agent to contact them if a reward is being sought.

Tips also can be submitted to East Chicago police Detective Miguel Pena at 219-391-8318. To remain anonymous, call 219-391-8500.

The Federal Protection Agency was not immediately available for comment.

