213th Street in Dyer to close for 2 weeks

DYER — Beginning Tuesday, a portion of 213th Street will be closed for two weeks.

213th Street will be closed between Calumet Avenue and Briar Crossing Drive for two weeks while crews work to install a new water and sewer mains, Town Manager Tom DeGiulio said.

The new water and sewer mains will be extended and will service the town's new fire station and Central Park, DeGiulio said.

DeGiulio said the work should be complete in 10 business days, weather permitting.

At this time, the back gate to Briar Ridge subdivision is not accessible. Residents in Briar Ridge should use the north entrance on Main Street to access the subdivision.

