3 die following Crown Point accident

CROWN POINT — Three people were pronounced dead Thursday following an accident on Ind. 55 south of Crown Point.

Johnnie Johnson, 80, of Lowell, and Renata Johnson, 76, of Lowell, were pronounced dead just before 10 a.m. in the 15000 block of Grant Street, the coroner's office said in a press release.

The cause of death for both Johnnie and Renata Johnson was listed as blunt force trauma. Their deaths were ruled an accident, according to the coroner's office.

Ashlie Patz, 34, of Hebron, also was pronounced dead from blunt force trauma, at Franciscan Health Crown Point. The coroner also ruled Patz's death an accident.

Details surrounding the incident remain unknown. The Lake County Sheriff's Department was not immediately available for comment Thursday.

