3 recovered, 1 still missing in Lake Michigan after boat capsizes, DNR says
3 recovered, 1 still missing in Lake Michigan after boat capsizes, DNR says

East Chicago Marina

 John J. Watkins, The Times

EAST CHICAGO — First responders rescued three people after a boat capsized in Lake Michigan Saturday afternoon. As of 5 p.m., the search continued for one person who remains missing. 

Around 2:15 p.m. the Department of Natural Resources and the U.S. Coast Guard were alerted of a boat that had capsized on Lake Michigan that was in the area of the East Chicago Marina at 3301 Aldis St., said DNR Officer Alex Neel. 

The occupants were in distress in the water and several agencies rushed to their aid. 

Three people were found and taken to St. Catherine Hospital in East Chicago. Their current conditions are unknown. 

One person who was on the boat remains missing and first responders were still searching for them as of early Saturday evening. 

Check back at nwi.com for updates.

Night Crime/Breaking News Reporter

Anna Ortiz is the breaking news/crime reporter for The Times, covering crime, politics, courts and investigative news.

