3 Region sisters sharing pregnancy journey

Their father soon found out Hill also was expecting after he reopened the card and discovered another page.

Coronavirus concerns

Though the sisters agree they try not to focus on the negative, COVID-19 does present a challenge to their pregnancies.

For Hill and McPherson, both of whom already have children, it's been a different experience. No one is allowed to go with them to appointments, and only one person is allowed in the delivery room.

"I don't know that it's any harder for Olivia or me. I don't think it matters if you've experienced it the other way or not, but that's different," Hill said. "It hurts. It's unfair to not have (husbands) be a part of it and not have somebody be able to go in with you to those appointments."

McPherson said when she had her sons 10 years ago, she used to fill her time running errands. This time around, she won't do the same.

"I'm not going to take this baby to Target just for the hell of it. I would leave the baby at home," she said. "I'm realizing that I'm going to be stuck at home in a big way."