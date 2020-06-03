3 teens hospitalized in weekend shooting, police say

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

MICHIGAN CITY — Three teens were injured in gunfire over the weekend and one teen has been identified as a suspect, police said.

At 2:40 p.m. Saturday someone called 911 saying three people had been shot in a vehicle parked at a business in the 4200 block of Franklin Street, said Sgt. Cisco Rodriguez of the Michigan City Police Department.

Police found three juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle. A 15-year-old girl, a 14-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were transported to Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City and were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.

The 15-year-old girl was airlifted to a nearby hospital for further medical attention. The three teens’ current conditions are not known at this time.

Two other juveniles in the vehicle, both 15 years old, were not injured and were released to their parents after police interviewed them. Michigan City detectives believe the shooting initially happened near East Ninth Street and Lafayette Street in the Elston Grove neighborhood. After the teens were shot, the driver tried to make it to the hospital but stopped and called 911 on the way, Rodriguez said.