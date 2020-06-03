3 teens hospitalized in weekend shooting, police say

MICHIGAN CITY — Three teens were injured in gunfire over the weekend and one teen has been identified as a suspect, police said.
At 2:40 p.m. Saturday someone called 911 saying three people had been shot in a vehicle parked at a business in the 4200 block of Franklin Street, said Sgt. Cisco Rodriguez of the Michigan City Police Department.
Police found three juveniles suffering from gunshot wounds in a vehicle. A 15-year-old girl, a 14-year-old girl and 15-year-old boy were transported to Franciscan Health hospital in Michigan City and were treated for injuries that were not life-threatening.
The 15-year-old girl was airlifted to a nearby hospital for further medical attention. The three teens’ current conditions are not known at this time.
Two other juveniles in the vehicle, both 15 years old, were not injured and were released to their parents after police interviewed them. Michigan City detectives believe the shooting initially happened near East Ninth Street and Lafayette Street in the Elston Grove neighborhood. After the teens were shot, the driver tried to make it to the hospital but stopped and called 911 on the way, Rodriguez said.
A 15-year-old boy has been identified as a suspect and the Fugitive Apprehension Street Team is searching for him. Because he is a juvenile, police said his identity is not being released at this time.
Police said the shooting was an isolated incident sparked by a feud between the teens, who all knew each other.
“This incident has no correlation to recent protest events and there is no ongoing threat to the community,” Rodriguez said.
“In light of the unfortunate gun violence that has plagued Michigan City, I was invited to speak at a picnic at Oak Hill Park on Sunday afternoon,” Michigan City Chief of Police Dion Campbell said. “The picnic was organized by local leaders within the black community who are seeking solutions to alleviate black-on-black gun violence that has threatened many neighborhoods in Michigan City. The conversation with these leaders was very positive and other meetings are scheduled for later this week to discuss and develop a solution to violence in the city.”
Anyone with surveillance footage in the area of East Ninth Street and Lafayette Street or with information on the shooting is asked to contact Detective Arwen LaMotte at 219-874-3221, ext. 1081. Individuals can also contact police through the Michigan City Police Department Facebook page or the crime tip hotline at 219-873-1488, in which tipsters may remain anonymous.