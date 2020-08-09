4-H show entries not sheepish on meat or muscle

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

CROWN POINT — With 20 entries, the Neal family from Hebron was very well represented at the 4-H sheep show Saturday at the Lake County Fairgrounds.

“If you can’t beat the competition, be the competition,” Colton Neal of Hebron said.

There may be no fair this year due to COVID-19, but several livestock shows, including beef cattle and sheep, took place Saturday.

Neal, 15, a Crown Point High School student, has been raising sheep for several years. Joining him at the show were sisters Makayla, 16, and Katie, 18. All are members of the St. John Spitfires 4-H Club.

“I like that they’re not as big as cows,” Neal said, citing his preference for the Southdown breed as gentler and easier to work with.

The Neals showed several breeds, including Hampshire and crossbred.

According to some estimates, there are more than 1,000 breeds of sheep worldwide, with more than 50 breeds in the U.S. Different breeds produce long or fine wool, meat, hair and dairy products.

The Neals, as had other exhibitors, sheared much of their sheep. With less hair, sheep can be judged better on muscle and meat content, Colton Neal said.