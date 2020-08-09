4-H show entries not sheepish on meat or muscle

CROWN POINT — With 20 entries, the Neal family from Hebron was very well represented at the 4-H sheep show Saturday at the Lake County Fairgrounds.
“If you can’t beat the competition, be the competition,” Colton Neal of Hebron said.
There may be no fair this year due to COVID-19, but several livestock shows, including beef cattle and sheep, took place Saturday.
Neal, 15, a Crown Point High School student, has been raising sheep for several years. Joining him at the show were sisters Makayla, 16, and Katie, 18. All are members of the St. John Spitfires 4-H Club.
“I like that they’re not as big as cows,” Neal said, citing his preference for the Southdown breed as gentler and easier to work with.
The Neals showed several breeds, including Hampshire and crossbred.
According to some estimates, there are more than 1,000 breeds of sheep worldwide, with more than 50 breeds in the U.S. Different breeds produce long or fine wool, meat, hair and dairy products.
The Neals, as had other exhibitors, sheared much of their sheep. With less hair, sheep can be judged better on muscle and meat content, Colton Neal said.
Saturday’s show featured 17 classes for breeding stock, 10 classes for market, and a showmanship category.
Ike Essary, the Neals’ grandfather, said the family has been raising sheep for nearly 40 years. Essary likes their maturity rate. Sheep born in January can be shown in August.
“You get a lot of product for not a whole lot of cost,” Essary, a Crown Point resident, said, noting that crossbred sheep are generally bigger and produce more meat.
Makayla Neal said she enjoys “just getting to play with sheep. They’re easier to deal with.”
Katie Neal, a recent CPHS graduate, will study biology at Brewton-Parker College in Mount Vernon, Georgia. She has raised sheep throughout her 10 years in 4-H.
“Sheep are a little harder than other animals,” Katie Neal said, “but they’re something I’ve always been brought up with. I’m definitely grateful for the experience.”
Conner Hayden, 18, of Hebron and Shelby Ag 4-H Club, grew up showing cattle has switched to sheep.
“Basically, they’re the size of a dog,” Hayden said. “At first, when they don’t know you, they can be skittish and jumpy. Then they settle down and get used to you.”
Brycen Neises, 12, and sister Tenley, 10, of Crown Point, continue a tradition learned from their father, Cory. The Eagle Creek Up and At ‘Em 4-H’ers attend Crown Point Christian School.
“They’re friendly. I like walking and brushing them,” Brycen said.
Tenley added, “They’re fun and easy to handle, sometimes.”
RayLynn Miller, 14, a Lowell High School freshman, has raised sheep since fourth grade. “Sheep are not a huge animal, but they’re not small, either,” she said. “Each has its own personality.”
Essary believes raising sheep can help keep young people grounded.
“If you can keep them coming back, you might keep them out of trouble,” the grandfather said, stressing time management and sportsmanship.
“Win or lose,” Essary said, “they come out of the ring with a smile.”
