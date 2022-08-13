4-Hers go the distance in cow pie toss

CROWN POINT — As competitions go, the 4-H Cow Pie Throwing Contest isn't for those with weak stomachs — or a heightened sense of smell.

That's why the Lake County Fair tradition for about the last 25 years has been primarily open to 4-H kids only, said Amy Hein, 4-H General Livestock superintendent.

"It (cow pie throwing) is a good life skill if you are on a farm," Hein said.

Fortunately, all 10 competitors who signed up for the contest on Saturday at the Lake County Fair were 4-H kids who weren't afraid of tossing with a pitchfork some fresh cow pies or "manure deposits" from farm animals.

"I did it because it looked like fun," participant Blake Marshall said.

Marshall, 16, of Crown Point, is a member of the Shelby Ag 4-H Club for the last eight years and shows cattle.

He was named first place in the champion "senior" division of the cow pie throwing contest.

Other winners were Tenley Neises, 12, of Crown Point, and a member of Eagle Creek Up & At 'Em 4-H Club, in the intermediate division and Garrett Neal, 12, of Winfield, and a member of the St. John Spitfires 4-H Club, in the junior division.

"They just got bragging rights for next year," Hein said.

Each of the contestants, who met in the back of the Dairy Barn, was instructed to scoop up a cow pie with a pitchfork and toss it into a straw-filled dumpster with one end opened for the throw.

"I suggest throwing it underhanded, which is the proper form," Hein said at the start of the toss.

Hein, who also serves as the Lake County Fair dairy superintendent, said she remembers as a 4-H youngster herself taking part in the competition.

She didn't remember winning but recalls that her brother won one or more contests in his youth.

Hein continued to coach and encourage each of the competitors as they stepped up for their turn.

"Olivia, show them how it's down," Hein told Olivia Duensing, 15, one of the first competitors.

Olivia Duensing, also a member of the Shelby Ag 4-H Club, threw her cow pie a good distance.

"So far you're first place," Hein said.

Duensing didn't win in the cow pie throwing contest but said she didn't mind since she just enjoys the fair in general and loves showing sheep and cows.

She said she definitely missed coming to the fair and showing animals the year COVID-19 caused events to be canceled.

"I miss this," Duensing said pointing to a table filled with her 4-H friends.

"I miss playing cards, eating snacks and the friends you make at the fair," Duensing said.

Hein said that in past years the cow pie throwing contest has attracted more young people but that this year many were getting ready for other 4-H events and skipped participation.

"In past years, we've had as many as 15 participants, but it's gotten smaller," Hein said.

The rules have also changed through the years with previous contestants asked to scoop up the cow pie and toss it with a pitchfork in a row of plastic barrels, a barrel at a time, from closest to farthest.

"More like a Bozo's Bucket competition," Hein said.