4 lanes closed after Borman Expressway crash with airlift; vehicle stuck under semi, police say

HAMMOND — A vehicle became lodged under a semitrailer, causing all four eastbound lanes of traffic on the Borman Expressway to shut down.

Around 3 p.m., police responded to a crash with serious injuries on eastbound Interstate 80/94 at the 3-mile marker in Hammond, Indiana State Police Cpl. Eric Rot said.

A vehicle had struck the back of a semi and became stuck underneath, Rot said. At least one person has suffered serious injuries and a medical helicopter was called to airlift those injured.

Indiana State Police planned to transport any injured individuals off the interstate to another location to the helicopter's landing zone.

While all four lanes are currently shut down, traffic is still moving along the shoulder. Rot said there is significant traffic congestion and the area will not be cleared from the crash anytime soon.

Drivers should avoid the area or expect a lengthy delay.

