5 new Region COVID-19 fatalities reported; NWI nears 2,000 cases

A total of 85 people in the Region have died from coronavirus, including four more in Lake County and one more in Porter County, according to the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, private laboratories and local health departments.

Porter County, which has been releasing data independently of ISDH, has two new cases for a total of 219 and seven total deaths. The latest fatality occurred in Westchester Township.

In Porter County, one death has occurred in Center Township, one in Liberty Township, two in Portage Township and three in Westchester Township. The victims have included four men and three women between the ages of 50 and 89.

Lake County had an approximately 5% increase in its cases, now totaling 1,515. Sixty-seven have died in the county.

On Friday there were 344 cases and 11 deaths in Gary and 96 cases in East Chicago, according to each city's health department.

LaPorte County has 156 cases, up from 149 cases reported Friday. Five have died in the county.

To the south, Newton County has 44 cases, up from 40. Jasper County has 32 cases. Five have died in Newton and one in Jasper.