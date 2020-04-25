5 new Region COVID-19 fatalities reported; NWI nears 2,000 cases

A total of 85 people in the Region have died from coronavirus, including four more in Lake County and one more in Porter County, according to the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, private laboratories and local health departments.
Porter County, which has been releasing data independently of ISDH, has two new cases for a total of 219 and seven total deaths. The latest fatality occurred in Westchester Township.
In Porter County, one death has occurred in Center Township, one in Liberty Township, two in Portage Township and three in Westchester Township. The victims have included four men and three women between the ages of 50 and 89.
Lake County had an approximately 5% increase in its cases, now totaling 1,515. Sixty-seven have died in the county.
On Friday there were 344 cases and 11 deaths in Gary and 96 cases in East Chicago, according to each city's health department.
LaPorte County has 156 cases, up from 149 cases reported Friday. Five have died in the county.
To the south, Newton County has 44 cases, up from 40. Jasper County has 32 cases. Five have died in Newton and one in Jasper.
To the east, St. Joseph County has 553 cases and 11 that have died from the respiratory disease.
Marion County remains the most-impacted with 4,727 cases and 255 deaths. Lake County still ranks second behind Marion in those affected.
Indiana has 14,395 cases, an approximately 5% increase from the 13,680 reported Friday. Fourty-four new deaths were reported, bringing a total of 785 Hoosiers that have died. There have been 79,774 people tested.
Data released Saturday morning by the state was up to date as of noon Friday. All data was provisional and subject to change as additional data is reported by county and local health officials, the state said. Totals included only those cases reported to the state.
New positive cases were reported April 19-24 and new deaths were reported April 8-24.
The state health department planned to add 79 presumptive COVID-19 deaths to its website Friday night, Health Commissioner Dr. Kristina Box said during Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb's daily news briefing. Porter County has logged one of those deaths.
