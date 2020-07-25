5 years after disappearance, family seeks help finding 2-year-old boy, aunt

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — Today marks five years since a 2-year-old boy and his aunt disappeared from their family home in Gary.

Since their disappearance, family and authorities continue to search for King Walker, 2, and his aunt, Diamond Bynum, 21, said Brenna O’Donnell of the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children and the Gary Police Department are still seeking the public’s help in locating the two.

King and Bynum, who was described as developmentally disabled, were reported missing in 2015 from their home in the 500 block of Matthews Street. Bynum's stepmother told Gary police she, Bynum and King took a nap at their home. When she awoke about 11 a.m., Bynum and King were gone.

Since that day, family members have been searching for the pair.

“King and Diamond have family that love them and miss them very much,” said La Shann Walker, grandmother of King and mother of Bynum. “We want to find them and we want justice for our missing children. Not a day goes by that my heart doesn’t ache for the loss of King and Diamond. July 25th is the five-year mark and it is a reminder that we must never stop searching.”