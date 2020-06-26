$500k CleanSlate program will refresh Gary's streets, train the unemployed

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

GARY — City leaders said Friday they are partnering with a Chicago-based group to clean up Gary's streets and provide workforce opportunities to residents.

The holistic CleanSlate program will cost the city an estimated $500,000 annually, according to Eric Reaves, executive director of community investment in Gary and senior adviser to Mayor Jerome Prince.

CleanSlate, operated by the nonprofit, Cara, is a neighborhood beautification initiative that also couples as a workforce development program in which residents are trained in job readiness.

A cleanup initiative will launch Tuesday with a neighborhood crew, according to the city.

Reaves said as crew members clean up litter and debris in popular business corridors or forgotten corners of the city, they'll also identify hot spots for illegal dumping and flag them for code enforcement, and empty overgrown vacant lots.

One unique aspect to CleanSlate is the city administration's goal of tracking metrics during cleanup and sustaining the program year-round with help from block clubs and community groups, Reaves said.