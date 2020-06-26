$500k CleanSlate program will refresh Gary's streets, train the unemployed

GARY — City leaders said Friday they are partnering with a Chicago-based group to clean up Gary's streets and provide workforce opportunities to residents.
The holistic CleanSlate program will cost the city an estimated $500,000 annually, according to Eric Reaves, executive director of community investment in Gary and senior adviser to Mayor Jerome Prince.
CleanSlate, operated by the nonprofit, Cara, is a neighborhood beautification initiative that also couples as a workforce development program in which residents are trained in job readiness.
A cleanup initiative will launch Tuesday with a neighborhood crew, according to the city.
Reaves said as crew members clean up litter and debris in popular business corridors or forgotten corners of the city, they'll also identify hot spots for illegal dumping and flag them for code enforcement, and empty overgrown vacant lots.
One unique aspect to CleanSlate is the city administration's goal of tracking metrics during cleanup and sustaining the program year-round with help from block clubs and community groups, Reaves said.
"We have to keep track of how much garbage we're pulling out, and we'll use that data to see exactly where our biggest threats are. We can install and use cameras to monitor and eliminate dump sites and help us find out who's doing the dumping," Reaves said.
Unlike past summer cleanup initiatives in Gary, the crew won't stop once summer ends, and there's the added bonus of workforce training, Reaves said.
Job training
CleanSlate has a location at City Hall and is already taking applications for people to join its cleanup crew and job readiness training program, Reaves said.
CleanSlate will work with out-of-work Gary residents, including felons and drug addicts, and re-acclimate them into the workforce.
"They'll be hiring people locally and training locally and forging relationships with employers for permanent job placement," Reaves said.
Reaves first learned about CleanSlate several years ago in Hyde Park, where Reaves previously helped rebrand the community’s business corridor before joining Prince’s core team in Gary.
Prince is a little more than six months into his first-term as mayor, and it’s clear the cash-strapped city’s General Services Department is sorely understaffed, he said. This program should help fill in the gap, he said.
“It’s essentially a cleanup initiative but it’s so much more than that. Ultimately, what I hope to get out of it is a cleaner city, to be certain, but CleanSlate is also going to hire local people and then train them to be job-ready,” Prince said Friday.
“They've had phenomenal success in changing people's lives,” Prince said.
