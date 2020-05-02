6 more lives lost to COVID-19 across NWI

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Six additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Saturday across Northwest Indiana, including three in Lake County, one in LaPorte County and two in Newton County, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, private laboratories and local health departments.

Total deaths in the Region include 95 in Lake County, eight in Porter County, seven in LaPorte County, eight in Newton County and one in Jasper County. To the east, St. Joseph county recorded one more death, bringing its total to 20.

Lake County's positive case total increased by 64 to 1,993. Neighboring Region counties had smaller increases. LaPorte County logged five more cases for a total of 229; Porter County added one more for a total of 252; and Newton County also added one case for a total of 61.

Jasper County had no new positive cases and stood at 33. The county has a lone fatality from the respiratory disease.

To the east, St. Joseph County had three more cases, bringing its total to 645.