6 more lives lost to COVID-19 across NWI

Six additional COVID-19 deaths were reported Saturday across Northwest Indiana, including three in Lake County, one in LaPorte County and two in Newton County, according to updated statistics provided by the Indiana State Department of Health, the Centers for Disease Control & Prevention, private laboratories and local health departments.
Total deaths in the Region include 95 in Lake County, eight in Porter County, seven in LaPorte County, eight in Newton County and one in Jasper County. To the east, St. Joseph county recorded one more death, bringing its total to 20.
Lake County's positive case total increased by 64 to 1,993. Neighboring Region counties had smaller increases. LaPorte County logged five more cases for a total of 229; Porter County added one more for a total of 252; and Newton County also added one case for a total of 61.
Jasper County had no new positive cases and stood at 33. The county has a lone fatality from the respiratory disease.
To the east, St. Joseph County had three more cases, bringing its total to 645.
Lake County community totals included: Hammond, 308, including 7 newly reported cases; Crown Point, 217, including nine new cases; Merrillville, 197, including seven new cases; Dyer, 168, including 17 new cases; Hobart, 107, including one new case; Munster, 99, including two new cases; Schererville, 97, including two new cases; Highland, 44, including four new cases; Griffith, 40, including one new case; St. John, 33, no change from the previous day; Cedar Lake, 30, including one new case; Lowell, 27, including one new case; Whiting, 24, no change; Lake Station, 25, including one new case; Schneider, two, no change; and New Chicago, one, no change.
Gary, which operates its own Health Department, reported Thursday a total of 114 positive cases and 15 deaths.
East Chicago Health Department showed 116 positive cases and four deaths as of Wednesday.
Porter County community totals included: Portage Township, 96, including one new case; Center Township, 43; Washington Township, 42; Westchester Township, 21; Union Township, 15; Liberty Township, 12; Boone Township, 10; Porter Township, 6; and Morgan Township, 4. Pine, Pleasant and Jackson Townships each have one logged case.
Marion County remains the most-impacted with 5,983 cases and 357 deaths as of Saturday. Lake County ranks behind it in terms of statistics. The two counties are part of the exception to the new tentative schedule rolled out by Gov. Eric Holcomb to allow various businesses to reopen over several phases during the rest of spring and into summer.
Across Indiana there are 19,295 cases recorded as of Saturday, an approximately 4% increase from the previous day. There were 53 new deaths recorded. A total of 104,141 Hoosiers have been tested.
There were 114 probable deaths also reported. Probable deaths are those for which a physician listed COVID-19 as a contributing cause based on X-rays, scans and other clinical symptoms but for which no positive test is on record. Deaths are reported based on when data are received by ISDH and occurred over multiple days.
New deaths were reported between March 28 and Saturday.
Data released Saturday morning by the state was up to date as of noon Friday. All data was provisional and subject to change as additional data is reported by county and local health officials, the state said. Totals included only those cases reported to the state.
ISDH is planning a mobile testing site from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday and Tuesday at East Chicago Central High School.
Health care workers, first responders and essential workers will receive priority, but anyone who believes they may have been exposed or has symptoms can get tested, East Chicago's Health Dept. said.
Roni and Griffin Gold
Alicia Vara
Marzena Poreba
Jason Glisan
Antonio Uribe
Nathan Donaldson
Pat Pullara
Harry Bielawski
Jennifer Nadgerman
Cheryl Smith
Jeannie Pritchard and Bob Frankovich
Elizabeth Castillo-Rivera
Antwoine Johnson
Richard Dvorscak
Mary Kerley
Joseph McCullough
Tiffany Collins
Susan El-Naggar
Debbie Walton Sexton
Danie Collins
Beth Hobbs
Natalie Ladd
Troy and Jennifer McQuen
John Gescheidler
Jessica Trunk
Speros Batistatos
Chris and Teri Grotte
Sean and Kieran Harris
Archie Gallup
Tee Bettelyoun
Christiana Howton
Orville Redenbacher statue
Masked benefactor
Gallery
Concerned about COVID-19?
Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily.