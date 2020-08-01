6 people rescued from capsized boat near marina, authorities say

HAMMOND — Six occupants were safely rescued from their boat after it capsized near the Hammond Marina late Friday.
First responders received a call for a water rescue around 7:48 p.m. A boat had capsized around 15-20 ft. near the breakwater of the marina. Six passengers were clinging to the sides of the boat, Hammond Fire Chief Jeff Smith said.
Firefighters shed their gear, tied on ropes and swam out to the passengers to transport them safely onto the breakwater's rocks. The rescue lasted until around 8:30 p.m., Smith said.
Hammond Fire's rescue boat and a U.S. Coast Guard boat also mobilized to the scene, but most of the passengers were already transported to safety by the time they arrived, Smith said.
The passengers said their boat ran out of gas before it capsized. They declined medical care at the scene, Smith said.
The boat was not immediately recovered by coast guard officials due to high winds and waves on Lake Michigan late Friday, Smith said.
It is unclear what type of boat the passengers were on or where they were from.
