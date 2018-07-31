HAMMOND — This is an exceptionally busy year for the parks department as some of the city's most popular recreational spaces get much-needed face-lifts.
City officials gathered Tuesday at Columbia Park to celebrate one of the department’s many park improvement projects undertaken this year. And there are more on the way.
“Parks bring people together and build stronger communities,” Park and Recreation Administrator Mark Heintz said Tuesday during the ribbon-cutting ceremony.
Columbia Park — at Columbia Avenue and Michigan Street — was acquired in 1910 and is one of the city’s oldest parks, but the expansive green space lended itself to great potential, Heintz said.
The vast improvements at the 110-year-old park cost about $700,000 — pulled from the city's gaming fund and other city funds, Heintz said.
That paid for a half-mile figure-8 walking path with park benches, additional playground equipment, an updated shelter, a newly asphalted basketball court, soccer field re-grading, new fitness workout equipment and more.
There are also two new sand volleyball courts. Seventy trees were planted in partnership with the Student Conservation Association.
Hammond Mayor Thomas McDermott Jr. demonstrated how to use some of the fitness equipment as several city kids watched on after the ceremony. He said this is the first playground workout area in the city.
“All of these improvements are being done to make Hammond a destination for recreation where visitors will have recreation and memories for years to come,” McDermott said.
More park improvements
Columbia Park, situated in Hammond City Councilman Pete Torres’s 2nd District, is just one of many parks in the city limits that were slated for improvements this year.
Dowling Park, near Kennedy Avenue and Interstate 80/94, underwent about $500,000 in improvements this year, receiving a new playground, dog park, new trees, fishing pier decks and other pond improvements.
Both Columbia and Dowling parks were paid via casino dollars — not the $8.7 million bond the City Council approved at the start of the year, Heintz said.
The $8.7 million bond issue is specifically for improvements at Pulaski, Edison, Martin Luther King and Hessville parks. Under the plan, only the Pulaski Park pool will be remodeled, while the city’s other public pools will be demolished and the parks repurposed.
Edison Park
The $2 million Edison Park project — the first of four — broke ground in May and should be finished by October.
Plans call for a sports park that includes a soccer field, a new playground, skateboarding spot, cornhole/beanbag stations, porch swings, expanded parking and new street lighting. There are also plans for an agility adventure zone — described previously as a smaller version of the obstacle seen on the TV show, “American Ninja Warrior.”
Hessville Park
About $2.9 million in improvements are planned at Hessville Park. The project broke ground July 12 and is expected to be completed by the end of November.
Once finished, the park at 173rd and Kennedy Avenue will have an interactive water feature, safety surfacing in the playground area, new skate park, a quarter-mile walking path along the perimeter of the park, and more.
Pulaski Park
The budget for Pulaski Park, the only park where the pool is being renovated instead of demolished, is approaching $3 million, Heintz said, largely because of the innovated features earmarked for the pool.
"Rebuilding that pool is going to be substantial just because of the sheer size and volume," Heintz said.
The Pulaski pool will feature two new water slides, a lap swim area, basketball hoops, a splash pad, an updated poolhouse, and an accessible, zero depth entrance.
Martin Luther King Park
The Martin Luther King park has a budget of $2.5 million, Heintz said.
The improvements include a third basketball court, fitness equipment station, and a "hoop tree" artistic basketball interactive feature, interactive water feature, updated playground equipment, a new pathway, and more parking.