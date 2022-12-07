'A great vision': Crown Point student organizes police officers interacting with residents

CROWN POINT — Tight-knit relationships between police officers and communities are vital to maintain public safety and provide effective policing.

Isabella Gonzalez, 16, wants to ensure that Crown Point police officers display strong relationships with their community. Officers are often viewed in a negative light, and Gonzalez hopes to prevent some of that negativity.

“Our community is growing so much in Crown Point," the junior at Crown Point High School said. “One thing that’s been constant is the police. From my perspective, they’re always kind, and I want to show that.”

With help from her father, Richard; Mayor Pete Land; and the Crown Point Police Department, Gonzalez initiated police officers engaging with community members: She walked with a group of off-duty officers from 6 to 7 p.m. Oct. 28 around Crown Point’s square.

“I thought Isabella’s idea was great,” said Land, who was police chief before becoming mayor. “I’ve always believed the police department is only as good as the support the community provides. If you don’t have support, it affects the daily responsibilities.”

Land said the engagement between officers and the community in a non-law-enforcement manner is important to create a stronger bond. And Crown Point’s police department is fortunate to have a great level of community support.

“The community is the eyes and ears of the police department,” he said.

Chief Ryan Patrick said he fully supported Gonzalez's idea once he heard about it a few months ago.

"She has a great vision," said Patrick, who's been chief for six months. "When I met her I thought she was older than she was by the way she presented herself and the ideas she has had."

Gonzalez is enrolled in several extracurricular activities at school, including girl's basketball, track, junior class council, National Honor Society and Best Buddies. Patrick was impressed with how Gonzalez recognizes the importance of public safety and what's going on in the U.S. regarding policing.

"She has a bright future," Patrick said.

With continued efforts between Gonzalez and the police department, another interaction will be staged in the new year, although a date hasn't been established. Patrick said the department will continue working with Gonzalez for events throughout the year.

Patrick has asked Gonzalez to become a mentor during her senior year for the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program in Crown Point's elementary schools. He also hopes to have her involved with the 2023 National Night Out in August.

"My next goal is for new residents to know we have great officers who care about our community," Gonzalez said. "I want them to appreciate the officers. Some people come from other areas and say they've had a bad experience with police, but that's not how our police department is."