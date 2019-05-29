GARY — A new era for Indiana’s most popular tourist attraction began Tuesday, as the Indiana Dunes National Park was formally inaugurated in a ceremony featuring the state’s top political leaders and conservation groups.
The ribbon-cutting marked the transformation of the former Indiana Dunes National Lakeshore — a 15,000-acre vein of savannas, wetlands and sand dunes running through the state's industrial heartland — into America’s 61st national park.
On hand at the park’s Miller Woods section were Gov. Eric Holcomb; U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., Gary Mayor Karen Freeman-Wilson; and U.S. Rep. Pete Visclosky, D-Ind., who led the renaming effort in Congress.
Visclosky and a host of regional conservation groups had sought the name change for years. While the upgrade doesn’t come with a boost in federal funding for the park, regional tourism officials expect it will spur attendance thanks to the strength of the national parks brand and its proximity to the travel hub of Chicago.
In his remarks, Holcomb singled out Visclosky as a “relentless visionary” for his efforts to spearhead the national park initiative.
“It is altogether fitting, after this long labor of love, that we’ve arrived at this very moment in our state’s history,” Holcomb said, calling the park a “grand gateway” to the Region and the rest of Indiana.
As Holcomb spoke, freight trains rumbled along a nearby railway in a testament to the park’s long co-existence with heavy industry. Flanked by steel mills and bordered to the south by one of the nation's busiest trucking corridors, the land is unique among national parks — it is mostly located within a major industrial zone.
Much of the current parkland has been federally protected since 1966, when Congress created a national lakeshore to protect the sensitive landscape from encroaching industrial development. But the designation of the land as a national park carries a public significance that advocates have been working for decades to build, according to Speros Batistatos, the president of the nonprofit Dunes National Park Association.
“There is a cachet involved with a ‘capital P’ national park,” he said. “It moves (the park) appropriately to its rightful status.”
Batistatos said the Indiana Dunes area is something of a hidden gem in the minds of national park enthusiasts, even though its biodiversity rivals that of more exotic locales such as Hawaii. He expects that to change along with the park’s new designation.
“A lot of Americans haven’t taken the opportunity to explore what’s here,” Batistatos said. “If the name change moves people, then we will see them staying longer and spending money in the area.”
Tuesday’s ribbon-cutting marked the culmination of a century of advocacy by the Region’s political leaders and conservationists. The Indiana Dunes were among several national locations considered for protection when the National Park Service was established in 1916, but industrial concerns during WWI and WWII delayed the establishment of a federal park until the 1960s.
Visclosky invoked that long history in his remarks, calling the upgrade to Dunes National Park just one point in a “continuum” that began a century ago. He credited the work of local conservationists such as Dorothy Buell and Herb and Charlotte Read, who laid the groundwork for a national park in Northwest Indiana long before he started representing Indiana’s 1st District in Congress.
“God bless every one of those people,” Visclosky said.
The park’s renaming is just another step in the improvement and preservation of Indiana’s Lake Michigan shoreline, Visclosky said. Still to come, he added, is the acquisition of corporate-owned land on the park’s western edge and the implementation of the Marquette Action Plan, a regional effort to improve lakeshore access and trail connections.
“Everyone thinks there’s nothing more to do (after the renaming), but that’s not true at all,” Visclosky said.