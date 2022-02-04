'A place they can be warm': Region shelters and warming centers work to keep people housed through the storm

Warming Centers

Cook County

Bloom Township Center, 425 S. Halsted St., Chicago Heights, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Friday. The warming center is following CDC recommendations for COVID-19. Masks must be worn while indoors. Social distancing will be enforced. Pets are not allowed.

East Chicago

Martin Luther King Center, 4802 Melville Ave., 7 p.m. to 7 a.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Everyone entering the shelter must wear a mask. Body temperature will be checked before admission to the center. Hand sanitizer will be available. Social distancing will be enforced.

Gary

When temperatures are below 32 degrees, residents can board city buses and vans free of charge using code 32.

Calumet Township's multipurpose room, 1900 W. 41st Ave., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., for women and children only

Brother's Keep, 2120 Broadway, 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., men only

Holy Angels School, 973-975 W. Sixth Ave., 5 p.m. to 7 a.m., overnight only, police or fire escort required for entrance after 7 p.m.

Lansing

Primary heating/cooling center: Village of Lansing courtroom, 2710 170th St., 708-895-7150, open 24 hours

Secondary heating/cooling centers:

Eisenhower Community and Fitness Center, 2550 178th St., 708-474-8552, 5:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Friday, 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from September to May

Lansing Public Library, 2750 Indiana Ave., 708-474-2447, 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and Saturday, closed Sunday

Lansing Police Department, F.A.T.S. Building, 2710 170th St., 708-895-7150, open 24 hours, maximum capacity of 20 to 25 people

Lansing Municipal Building, 3141 Ridge Road, 708-895-7200, 7 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday, closed weekends

Lansing Municipal Airport, 3249 Airport Drive, 708-418-5888, 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. Monday through Saturday, closed Sunday, maximum capacity of 10 to 12 people