'A place they can be warm': Region shelters and warming centers work to keep people housed through the storm

While winter storm warnings kept many home Wednesday and Thursday, some Region residents had no choice but to face the blistering snow.
When the storm hit the radars, warming centers and emergency shelters across Northwest Indiana scrambled to reach those without housing.
"We do not want anybody freezing to death,” Brandy Downs-Burnett of the Gary Health and Human Services Department said.
While Gary's three warming centers automatically open whenever the temperature drops below 32 degrees, Downs-Burnett said the city chose to keep them open this week regardless of the thermostat. Heavy, wet snow can collapse tents and other shelter materials, and for folks living outside without any protection, the combination of cold rain followed by icy snow can be deadly.
As schools and offices pivoted online, shelters and warming centers across the Region were determined to stay open.
“We just really wanted to ensure that we would remain open because we knew a lot of other places would be closed," said Lisa Franko, director of development for Housing Opportunities.
Preparing for the storm meant making sure employees would be able to make it work and staff the shelters, keeping food pantries stocked and reaching out to unhoused people before the snow hit.
Downs-Burnett works with Gary's overnight warming shelter which operates out of the Cathedral of the Holy Angels. She said as soon as she caught wind of the storm she started contacting people who may need shelter through word-of-mouth and flyers. Holy Angels has been able to serve everyone who has shown up, typically seeing 10 to 12 people a day.
Gary has three warming centers: the Holy Angels overnight center and two day centers. The Gary Public Transportation Corp. takes riders who say "code 32," to bus stops near the centers free of charge.
Housing Opportunities, based out of Valparaiso, serves Porter and LaPorte counties. The organization's street outreach coordinator has been distributing care packages with blankets, sleeping bags and winter clothes. The organization also has a resource center with a place to do laundry, shower, use the internet, eat a hot meal and get connected with a housing advocate to hopefully find stable housing.
With temperatures dipping below freezing and snow piling up, many people just need "a cup of soup and a place they can be warm,” Franko said.
Brother's Keeper, one of Gary's day warming centers and a shelter for men, has seen an influx in visitors this week.
“The cold weather is the reason people come in here more than anything," said Isaac Mootye, executive director for Brother's Keeper. "We immediately saw more people show up, we've had people call in all day every day ... we had bad storms last year, but not like this."
Many local shelters have also seen an increase in use since the start of the pandemic. Economic stress, job loss and food insecurity have made social services more important than ever before.
Mootye said people living on the street who may have been able to find warmth in medical centers are now being sent his way as the pandemic has made hospital beds scarce.
Brother's Keeper can always use propane donations to heat the facility, and Downs-Burnett said Holy Angels needs more winter clothing, blankets, water and snacks.
Brother's Keeper donations can be made at their 2120 Broadway location and Holy Angels donations can be made at 673 Polk St., door A.
While Region shelters work tirelessly to connect with unhoused populations year-round, the stakes become much higher during extreme storms.
“It is important for one’s physical health, being out in the elements for any amount of time is a game of life and death, especially during winter storms." Franko said. "If you are out there, it can become dangerous really fast."