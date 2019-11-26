MERRILLVILLE — Just five months after Bishop Donald Hying’s departure, a new leader has been selected to oversee the Diocese of Gary.
Monsignor Robert J. McClory, 56, of Detroit will serve as the diocese’s fifth bishop after Hying announced in April he would return to his native Wisconsin to become the bishop of the Diocese of Madison.
Pope Francis announced McClory’s appointment Tuesday before a morning press conference at the diocese's pastoral center introducing the bishop-elect to the Diocese of Gary community.
McClory — a longtime priest for the Archdiocese of Detroit — will be ordained and installed on Feb. 11.
“During the season of Thanksgiving, my heart is full of thanksgiving,” McClory said Tuesday morning. “I look forward to getting to know the local needs of our church. I look forward to getting to know and love this flock in Northwest Indiana.”
The bishop-elect was ordained a priest in May 1999, and has since served as a vicar general and moderator of the curia of the Archdiocese of Detroit.
He is currently pastor and rector of the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica in Royal Oak, Michigan, where he serves on the Archdiocese of Detroit Episcopal Council’s College of Consultors and Priest Assignment Board, and is a part-time teacher at Sacred Heart Major Seminary.
McClory previously served as an associate pastor at St. Isidore Parish in Macomb Township and St. Therese of Lisieux Parish in Shelby Township, both in Michigan.
Before taking his current role at the National Shrine of the Little Flower Basilica, McClory was pastor in Detroit’s Presentation/Our Lady of Victory parish — serving a predominantly African American congregation, which the priest said has taught him a deep love of loyalty, family and relationships in a multicultural community.
In his current parish, McClory said, parishioners are invited to a Sunday afternoon Mass said in Spanish.
“Hispanic Catholics, obviously, are a growing percentage of the reality of the changing face of the church,” McClory said. “The face changed a long time ago, but we’re just realizing it now.”
McClory also said he has a passion for education and its ability to carry the Catholic faith into the next generation. His current parish serves a school of about 960 students in pre-kindergarten through the 12th grade.
As bishop of the Diocese of Gary, McClory will oversee the Region’s Catholic schools, including Andrean High School, Bishop Noll Institute and Marquette Catholic High School.
“An integral part of our mission, the goal, is to make them academically excellent, authentically Catholic, sustainable and able to flourish,” McClory said.
The incoming bishop holds a bachelor of arts degree in political science and communications from Oakland University, a master’s degree in public policy and administration from Columbia University and a law degree from the University of Michigan.
After McClory was introduced publicly, he joined diocesan administrator Rev. Michael Yadron and diocese staff for Mass and visited Aquinas School at St. Andrew's in Merrillville, as well as the Cathedral of Holy Angels in Gary.
An avid sports fan, McClory said he received the call to serve as bishop — literally on the phone — in the middle of the regional finals for his local high school football team.
McClory drew parallels from his upbringing in Michigan, where his father worked 35 years in the steel industry, to the Gary diocese.
“I’m a son of the industrial Great Lakes,” McClory said. “The steel industry put food on our table and provided the nourishment and sustenance that brought me to this day.”
The incoming bishop is proceeded by just four others in the Gary diocese — Bishop Andrew Grutka, Bishop Norbert Gaughan, Bishop Emeritus Dale Melczek and Hying.
Melczek was at the Tuesday morning press conference in the pastoral center’s Holy Angels Hall to introduce McClory.
“He is a man of great wisdom and great education,” Melczek said. “He really has a pastoral heart and a wonderful pastoral background.”
Yadron will continue his role as administrator for the diocese until McClory’s installation on Feb. 11, which falls on the feast of Our Lady of Lourdes.
McClory said he plans to spend the time ahead of his ordination with bishops in neighboring dioceses learning how to best serve his new community, including on an upcoming ad limina visit to Rome. The bishop-elect said he joined his first Mass in Gary on Monday.
“That was powerful. I thought ‘I am now praying for the people that will be my parish,’” McClory said. “The number of people who have said they’ve been praying for me before they ever knew me — that’s a wave of praise, and so I receive that and I will offer that back.”
Times reporter Olivia Heersink contributed to this report.