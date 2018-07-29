Subscribe for 33¢ / day
Blankets of warmth

From left, Jacqueline Klear, Leukemia Society representative; Daniel McCormick, MD, hospital president and CEO;, Karen Matijevich, cancer patient nurse navigator; Chris Smith, International Subaru of Merrillville representative; Joan Filipowski, cancer patient nurse navigator; Amanda Pritchard, director of imaging services; Karin Kolisz, vice president of clinical services and Nick Ferguson, International Subaru of Merrillville representative.

 Provided

As part of a public service campaign in partnership with the Chicago-based Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, International Subaru of Merrillville representatives Chris Smith, sales manager, and Nick Ferguson donated 80 blankets, “to spread hope, love and warmth,” for cancer patients at Franciscan Health Crown Point. Subaru dealers, through the Subaru Loves To Care project, are donating 40,000 blankets nationwide.

Rick Peltier, local executive director of the Franciscan Health Foundation, expressed gratitude for the donation. “It is amazing what Subaru is doing to give back to the community in such a heartwarming way. To help comfort patients, who are going through a lot of anxiety in their lives, says a lot about the organization.”

