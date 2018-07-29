As part of a public service campaign in partnership with the Chicago-based Leukemia and Lymphoma Society, International Subaru of Merrillville representatives Chris Smith, sales manager, and Nick Ferguson donated 80 blankets, “to spread hope, love and warmth,” for cancer patients at Franciscan Health Crown Point. Subaru dealers, through the Subaru Loves To Care project, are donating 40,000 blankets nationwide.
Rick Peltier, local executive director of the Franciscan Health Foundation, expressed gratitude for the donation. “It is amazing what Subaru is doing to give back to the community in such a heartwarming way. To help comfort patients, who are going through a lot of anxiety in their lives, says a lot about the organization.”