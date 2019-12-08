Bodies found at abandoned Gary schools

Nov. 19: Adriana Saucedo, 27, was shot to death in a vehicle somewhere in Porter County during a marijuana drug deal gone wrong, police said. Three teenage boys — ages 15, 16 and 17 — allegedly involved in her death chose Horace S. Norton Elementary School, 1356 Harrison Blvd., to dump her body, authorities said.

Spring 2016: 26-year-old Billie Young, of Gary, was killed in a shooting near the former Horace Mann High School. Young was shot in the back and arm and died at the scene in the 500 block of Garfield Street. Officers found Young facedown and unresponsive on the field track.

Summer 2015: Connita L. Richardson, 17, of Chicago, was found strangled to death inside the former Emerson School at 716 E. Seventh Ave.

April 2011: A group of schoolchildren found a Griffith woman, Jennifer Kocsis, dead behind the former Riley Elementary School at the intersection of 43rd Avenue and Ohio Street. She was murdered by a man who lived less than a half-mile from the school, records show.