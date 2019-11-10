The National Weather Service is predicting the first accumulating snowfall of the season will begin late Sunday night and continue into Monday afternoon in Northwest Indiana, followed by possible record-breaking low temperatures Monday and Tuesday night.
Exact snowfall predictions still are being tabulated. However, the weather service said "several inches" of snow are possible "significantly impacting the Monday morning commute."
The weather service said a Winter Weather Advisory is likely to be issued for portions of the Chicago area, which includes Northwest Indiana, later today.
Lake, Porter and LaPorte counties already are under a Lakeshore Flood Watch, as high winds Sunday night through Tuesday afternoon are expected to propel waves of between 8 and 12 feet onto the Lake Michigan shoreline in Northwest Indiana.
The weather service said beach erosion and flooding of areas immediately adjacent to the lakeshore are likely. The impact may be even worse than usual due to the already extremely high water level of Lake Michigan.
A band of lake-effect snow Monday night into Tuesday could bring an additional 2 to 6 inches of snow to eastern LaPorte County, the South Bend area and southeastern Michigan.
The weather service said the snow is set to be followed by temperatures plunging into the single digits Monday and Tuesday night.
The high temperature on Tuesday and Wednesday only is expected to be in the 20s, compared to the normal high of 51 degrees for this time of year.
