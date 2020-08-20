Aerobatics part of First Responder Day at MAAC

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

VALPARAISO — The Multi Agency Academic Cooperative is bringing a flight team as part of its First Responder Appreciation & Demonstration Day Saturday at the MAAC.

The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but the Lima Lima Flight Team from Naperville, Illinois, will perform at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Pilots are coming from California, Georgia, the Chicago area and Bloomington, Indiana, according to Celina A. Weatherwax, president of The McMillan Family Foundation that oversees the MAAC training campus.

The purpose for the day, Weatherwax said, is to let people experience demonstrations of the techniques first responders learn and use. She said 20 different police and fire departments will be present. This includes the Valparaiso SWAT team and others who will be demonstrating robots and drones.

The MAAC hosted a similar program, the Thrill Show, in 2019. This program differs, Weatherwax said, in that the public will be able to experience firsthand what first responders learn and do on a day-to-day basis.

“First responders work very hard and with the pandemic, we want to highlight what they do by having the community come together in a safe way,” Weatherwax said.