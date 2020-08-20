Aerobatics part of First Responder Day at MAAC

VALPARAISO — The Multi Agency Academic Cooperative is bringing a flight team as part of its First Responder Appreciation & Demonstration Day Saturday at the MAAC.
The event runs from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., but the Lima Lima Flight Team from Naperville, Illinois, will perform at 10:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. Pilots are coming from California, Georgia, the Chicago area and Bloomington, Indiana, according to Celina A. Weatherwax, president of The McMillan Family Foundation that oversees the MAAC training campus.
The purpose for the day, Weatherwax said, is to let people experience demonstrations of the techniques first responders learn and use. She said 20 different police and fire departments will be present. This includes the Valparaiso SWAT team and others who will be demonstrating robots and drones.
The MAAC hosted a similar program, the Thrill Show, in 2019. This program differs, Weatherwax said, in that the public will be able to experience firsthand what first responders learn and do on a day-to-day basis.
“First responders work very hard and with the pandemic, we want to highlight what they do by having the community come together in a safe way,” Weatherwax said.
In 2016 the McMillan Family Foundation, in partnership with the Indiana District 1 Firefighter Training Council, established the MAAC Foundation to better serve all public safety professionals. The MAAC Foundation develops training opportunities for firefighters, police officers, and EMS. This is achieved through combined classroom and practical application programs that provide advanced levels of critical thinking and functioning in preparedness and response.
The training facility offers classes seven days a week. Enrollees include current high school and technical college students.
The Saturday program is free, but tickets are required. Tickets are available at www.maacfoundation.com. Refreshments will be sold. More information is available by calling 219-51-9111.
The MAAC is located at 4203 Montdale Park Drive in the industrial park across from the Porter County Regional Airport off U.S. 30.
