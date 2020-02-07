African-American police hailed as Hammond heroes

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 800-589-3331 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

“We have a lot of work to do to bridge the gap,” Tyler said.

The 2020 African American Law Enforcement Heroes are Capt. Kelvin Alcox, Officer Enrique Cook, Master Sgt. Boyzie Coulter, Officer Ronald Davidson, Officer Gregory Day, Sgt. Sean Garrison, Officer Albert “Al” Hulitt, Officer Arthur Latiker, Master Sgt. Walter Peterson, Assistant Chief William "Andy" Short, Officer Crystal Taylor, Sgt. Aubrey Thomas and Cpl. Jonathan “Jay” Woods.

Cook, a five-year veteran of the Hammond force who now works with the K9 unit, called the award a great honor.

“It means a lot to be recognized with the 200-plus guys is the department," he said. "We do it because we love the job.”

“It’s an honor,” said Day, starting his fourth year in Hammond. “I feel very appreciated, and I’m glad to be part of Hammond.”

Davidson, originally from East Chicago, has served two years in Hammond after nine years with Indiana State Police.

“I’m deeply humbled and honored,” he said. “The city of Hammond made me feel welcome, even as an outsider.”

The lone female in the group, Taylor described her five years on the force as “rewarding.”

She said she's learned that being an officer “you get to help more people in a day than most other people will help in a lifetime.”

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.