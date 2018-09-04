EAST CHICAGO — It’s unclear if a public health agency under the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention stands by a staff member’s recent controversial statement that he doubts a flawed 2011 agency report influenced EPA’s cleanup timeline or scope at the lead-and-arsenic-contaminated USS Lead Superfund site.
Mark Johnson, regional director and toxicologist for the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, called the 2011 report “unfortunate” at an Aug. 18 public meeting, while adding that he believed EPA did not rely on the agency’s data to take action in the Calumet neighborhoods.
While ATSDR offered a general statement of support toward EPA’s cleanup efforts, the agency sidestepped critical questions from The Times as to whether the agency stands by Johnson’s statements and if his statement reflects the federal administration’s views. ATSDR deferred questions about cleanup decisions to the Environmental Protection Agency.
“Since June 2016, ATSDR staff has actively supported EPA’s work in the environmental investigation and remediation of the lead contamination in these neighborhoods, and in communicating information to the public. In addition, ATSDR has actively supported the work of the Indiana State Department of Health and the East Chicago Health Department, and has coordinated with other federal, state, and local agencies to support the health of the community,” the agency stated.
Debbie Chizewer, an attorney at Northwestern University's Pritzker Law School Environmental Advocacy Center, said an EPA law that created the agency's Superfund cleanup program also created ATSDR “to provide expert advice to EPA about the health risks and effects of the hazardous substances found at Superfund sites.”
“EPA necessarily relied on ATSDR to evaluate the health risks associated with contaminants at the USS Lead site,” Chizewer, while noting EPA could have also acted more quickly based on past soil testing data.
Robert Kaplan, who served as EPA Region Five’s acting administrator until Cathy Stepp was appointed to the role last year, has previously told media outlets that ATSDR’s 2011 report factored significantly into EPA’s decision not to conduct more urgent testing of lead-contaminated soil. Instead, EPA approached cleanup gradually under the belief residents were not at high risk for exposure.
Both the timing and scope of EPA’s cleanup in East Chicago have been heavily criticized by the city, advocacy groups and families living at the site, though EPA has argued they worked aggressively to clean up the site since 2016, when more thorough, yard-specific lead testing data was first released.
Since 2016, EPA has excavated 430 yards in the Calumet and East Calumet neighborhoods and cleaned 387 interiors from lead dust. Cleanup of the West Calumet site remains on hold.
ATSDR’s first lead exposure investigation at the site arrived in 1998, recommending EPA remediation of lead- and arsenic-contaminated soil, citing high blood lead levels in children.
But an updated 2011 public health assessment by the same agency came to a strikingly different conclusion: "Breathing the air, drinking tap water or playing in the soil around the USS Lead site is not expected to harm people's health, as indicated by the declining blood lead levels in small children."
An updated 2018 ATSDR report analyzing blood lead levels changed course again, confirming that many young children living there were nearly three times more likely to be lead poisoned compared to those living elsewhere in the city.
A second, more in-depth review of existing environmental data and more recent blood lead data is pending, according to ATSDR.
“If that review identifies the need for additional actions by either EPA or a health agency, we will communicate those recommendations directly, before the final public health assessment is released,” ATSDR said. “As a part of that assessment, we will summarize community concerns and provide responses to those concerns. We anticipate that a draft for public comment will be available in 2019.”
Chizewer said data reviewed to date “has already provided sufficient information to justify additional actions, yet ATSDR has simply restated recommendations from 2016 before it produced the latest report.”
“It is time to provide access to health care for the impacted residents for the rest of their lives,” Chizewer said.
Carmencita Robinson, 51, who was among the 1,200 West Calumet residents evacuated last year, said she’s disappointed in the local, state and federal government’s cleanup efforts in East Chicago and failure to safeguard families who moved there.
She said she moved into the public housing complex — with her two young twins and grandson — the same year ATSDR released the flawed report, and years after EPA began investigating the site.
“It really disgusts me because they were supposed to assist families. Them knowing that and bringing us in there and saying we’re in a safe environment, and this and that, it’s frustrating,” Robinson said. “They jeopardized not only my life, but the children’s lives.”