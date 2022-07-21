Ailing Lake County clerk resigns

CROWN POINT — Lake County Clerk Lorenzo Arredondo has resigned his office as he continues ailing following a Jan. 13 fall that's left him, at times, incapacitated.

Arredondo's three court-appointed guardians submitted the clerk's letter of resignation July 14. Ironically, it was stamped with Arredondo's signature after being filed in the clerk's office.

The guardians said Arredondo's resignation due to health issues was made with "a heavy heart" given Arredondo's long service to the county as both a superior court judge and, most recently, as the clerk of courts.

"Serving the people of Lake County for over 40 years has been one of the most rewarding experiences for him both personally and professionally. He loved every minute of it," said guardians Juanita Trivunovic, Camila Trevino and Seth Frey on behalf of Arredondo.

The clerk's website shows Nikki Angel, the chief deputy, is temporarily leading the clerk's office following Arredondo's resignation, as she has most of the year due to his illness.

Lake County Democratic Chairman Jim Wieser said he anticipates holding a meeting of the county's Democratic precinct leaders in early August to choose a new clerk to finish the five months remaining in Arredondo's term.

He anticipates the caucus may select Gary Common Councilman Mike Brown, D-at large, who won the Democratic nomination for county clerk at the May 3 primary and is running unopposed for a four-year term in the Nov. 8 general election.