Airport purchases include boom lift, fire truck water pump

GARY — The Gary/Chicago International Airport Authority entered a lease agreement Wednesday with Conqueror Transport, which operates on airport-owned land officials hope eventually will be used to extend the airport's crossing runway.

The airport purchased the 6100 Airport Road property in February 2021, and other businesses on the property have left, but Conqueror asked to remain at the site, and will pay $25,000 per month for one year to do so, airport Executive Director Dan Vicari told the airport board at its March meeting.

Extension of the shorter crossing runway is a goal in the airport's master plan, Vicari said.

Also Wednesday, the board approved purchase of an 80-foot boom lift. The used equipment will cost $44,000 and allow airport staff to do elevated work without needed to lease a boom.

The board also approved the purchase of a water pump one of the Airport Rescue Firefighter trucks to replace a leaking pump. It will cost nearly $17,400.

And, the board entered into an agreement with NetSuite Oracle for the purchase and implementation of a new accounting software system for just over $52,400, with a monhtly subscription fee of about $1,600.

