 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
urgent

Airport purchases include boom lift, fire truck water pump

  • 0
GCIA

An aerial view of the Gary-Chicago International Airport. 

 Provided

GARY — The Gary/Chicago International Airport Authority entered a lease agreement Wednesday with Conqueror Transport, which operates on airport-owned land officials hope eventually will be used to extend the airport's crossing runway.

The airport purchased the 6100 Airport Road property in February 2021, and other businesses on the property have left, but Conqueror asked to remain at the site, and will pay $25,000 per month for one year to do so, airport Executive Director Dan Vicari told the airport board at its March meeting.

Extension of the shorter crossing runway is a goal in the airport's master plan, Vicari said.

Also Wednesday, the board approved purchase of an 80-foot boom lift. The used equipment will cost $44,000 and allow airport staff to do elevated work without needed to lease a boom.

The board also approved the purchase of a water pump one of the Airport Rescue Firefighter trucks to replace a leaking pump. It will cost nearly $17,400.

People are also reading…

And, the board entered into an agreement with NetSuite Oracle for the purchase and implementation of a new accounting software  system for just over $52,400, with a monhtly subscription fee of about $1,600.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

New I-65 interchange studied

New I-65 interchange studied

City Engineer Phil Gralik said Hobart started an interchange justification study for a new I-65 interchange at 69th Avenue. 

Watch Now: Related Video

Johnson & Johnson cancer lawsuit reveals history of human experimentation on Black inmates

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News

Crime

Entertainment & Dining

Latest News

Local Sports

NWI Prep Sport News

Weather Alerts