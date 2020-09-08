Albanese's 3-story employee center earns OK from city

HOBART — The Albanese Confectionery Group continues to grow.
The producer of the “World’s Best Gummies” is planning to create a new 12,480-square-foot employee center at its site at 5441 E. Lincoln Highway.
The Plan Commission has approved a site plan for the three-story structure.
A representative for the project told the commission the building will house a variety of areas for employees.
That includes lockers, a human resources office, cafeteria and break rooms.
The representative said this project won’t produce new jobs at Albanese, but the company is already planning for future expansion that could create more employment opportunities there.
A construction schedule for the employee center hasn’t been announced.
Albanese often has gone before city panels in recent years regarding expansion projects.
For one of the company’s most recent initiatives, the City Council last year authorized 10-year tax abatement for a project to increase production.
That initiative calls for Albanese to invest about $60 million in manufacturing equipment for gummies and chocolate.
Documents filed with Hobart estimated that project will create about 60 more jobs at Albanese by the end of 2021.
In relation to that abatement, the city established a development agreement with Albanese.
That agreement indicates Albanese would contribute funding for a traffic signal on U.S. 30 if the Indiana Department of Transportation determines one is needed near the company's entrance.
If such a signal is warranted, Albanese would provide up to $100,000 toward that project, city officials have said.
In addition to the ongoing growth and the job creation in the community, Albanese has attracted traffic to other local businesses.
Municipal leaders have said that’s among reasons they long have been supportive of the company and approved tax abatement requests for past additions at the facility.
Gallery: The Times Photos of the Week
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!