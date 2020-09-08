Albanese's 3-story employee center earns OK from city

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Northwest Indiana’s Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

HOBART — The Albanese Confectionery Group continues to grow.

The producer of the “World’s Best Gummies” is planning to create a new 12,480-square-foot employee center at its site at 5441 E. Lincoln Highway.

The Plan Commission has approved a site plan for the three-story structure.

A representative for the project told the commission the building will house a variety of areas for employees.

That includes lockers, a human resources office, cafeteria and break rooms.

The representative said this project won’t produce new jobs at Albanese, but the company is already planning for future expansion that could create more employment opportunities there.

A construction schedule for the employee center hasn’t been announced.

Albanese often has gone before city panels in recent years regarding expansion projects.

For one of the company’s most recent initiatives, the City Council last year authorized 10-year tax abatement for a project to increase production.

That initiative calls for Albanese to invest about $60 million in manufacturing equipment for gummies and chocolate.