Alcohol may be factor in 3-vehicle crash that critically injured 1, send another to hospital

GARY — A 22-year-old Winamac man was critically injured and a Merrillville man was taken to a local hospital after a chain-reaction crash late Tuesday on the Borman Expressway, police said.
Merrillville resident Milton Harvey, 39, was westbound on Interstate 80/94 about midnight when the 2005 Ford F-150 he was driving struck the back of a red Ford Focus, just east of the Grant Street exit, Indiana State Police said.
The impact pushed the Focus into the back of a semitrailer stopped for traffic, police said.
Wyatt Spence, 22, of Winamac, who was driving the Focus, was trapped in his car and extricated by the Gary Fire Department.
Harvey was taken to Methodist Hospitals Northlake Campus with non-life-threatening injuries.
The driver of the semitrailer, a 41-year-old Pennsylvania man, was not hurt, police said.
Alcohol may be a factor, and toxicology results were pending, police said.