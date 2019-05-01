{{featured_button_text}}

HAMMOND — Police said alcohol and heavy rain were factors in a crash late Tuesday on Interstate 80/94 that left a 21-year-old woman dead.

Eimy Ocampo-Ayala, 21, of Hammond, was driving a black 2001 Chevrolet Malibu west on the expressway when she struck an impact attenuator near the exit ramp for Calumet Avenue, officials said.

The Malibu struck a white 2005 Freightliner semitrailer driven by an Illinois man, pushing both the car and semi into a white 2008 Volvo semitrailer driven by a Chicago man, Indiana State Police said.

All three vehicles came to rest against a median wall.

Ocampo-Ayala was pronounced dead at the scene early Wednesday from blunt force trauma, according to the Lake County coroner's office.

State police said drivers should slow down during heavy rain and never drink and drive.

The Hammond Fire Department, WAFFCO Towing and Double T Towing assisted.

Public Safety Reporter

Sarah covers crime, federal courts and breaking news for The Times. She joined the paper in 2004 after graduating from Purdue University Calumet.