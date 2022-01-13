Alfredo Estrada is first Latino Lake County bar president

MERRILLVILLE — Lake County’s largest association of attorneys has named its first Latino president.

The 1,000-strong members of the Lake County Bar Association installed Alfredo Estrada as its 2022 executive.

He said he hopes the bar will help attorneys around the county navigate their law practices amidst the pandemic and other challenges in the coming year.

“We will provide counseling this month on how to retain female attorneys who have to balance their time between their careers and children," he said.

He said the bar will celebrate Black History Month in February as well as provide advice to the growing number of Latino members.

Estrada is a lifelong resident of Northwest Indiana who said his first work experience was as a steelworker.

He earned a bachelor’s degree in political science at Purdue University Northwest, where he said lecturer Valentino Martinez inspired him to seek a career in jurisprudence.

Estrada received a full-tuition scholarship at Valparaiso University Law School, where he graduated magna cum laude in 2015. He was admitted to the practice of law in Indiana the same year.