VALPARAISO — Brandon Scott hopes to give out 150 train sets this Christmas.
Scott and his family and friends are part of Re-training, a group that Scott started about eight years ago. "It's all about helping kids and giving them a train for Christmas," Scott said.
Scott has given out train sets since 2010. It all started one Christmas when he was at a store and overheard a couple debating whether they should spend a $1 on the only gift they could give to their child. He gave them what money he had in his wallet and from that point on, he knew he had to do something for children and families who can't afford to get their children a lot for Christmas.
He came home and told his family that he wanted to provide trains to children. That year they gave out 11 sets of trains, and it has grown from there.
"I've always liked trains, and it's important to me to spread this joy to as many people as I can," Scott said. Over the years he has given trains to various groups, pantries, organizations, Boys & Girls Club, Carmelite Home and more.
"I know so many kids now are into the digital age with computer games, but still many kids like trains," Scott said.
Scott gets old trains and refurbishes them and boxes them up, and each child gets 12 pieces of track, four pieces of straight track with rail connectors, an engine, four freight cars, a caboose, extra connectors and one transformer with wires to connect to the track. There is also a set of instructions for assembling and running the train set.
"The kids can get creative with this toy," Scott said. "They can learn lots of skills with trains and can learn electronics, framework, laying of the track or even making landscaping for the trains."
Scott is not alone in this effort. He gets help from his parents, his girlfriend, Jessica Dickinson, and friend, Chris Anderson. Others also volunteer their time and work on the trains and tracks in a barn behind Scott's parents' home in Valparaiso.
"We all put a lot of time and effort into this," Scott said, recalling he got his first train set when he was 4 or 5. "My dad got me into trains. I still remember my first HO gauge train set."
And now Scott spends much of his own money on buying parts for the trains, tracks, even boxes to put the trains and tracks in to give to the children.
"Bottom line, every kid should get a toy for Christmas," Scott said.
Scott could use some assistance from the public. Donations of train items, tracks, trains, and money are something Scott could use to help assist him in giving out 150 train sets this Christmas.
"Kids need these kinds of gifts so that they can be creative," Anderson said.
Scott said the driving point for him with this project is giving back to people.
"I've never had to need for anything growing up. I just want to help others," Scott said.
To donate train equipment or monetary donations, call Brandon Scott at 219-983-2904 or email him at eagletalontrader@hotmail.com or Re-Training@hotmail.com. Scott also is looking for families to donate the train sets to.